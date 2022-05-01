ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

By Daniel Bates
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After just one season in Dallas, Damontae Kazee is reportedly heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday night, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared that the veteran DB is expected to sign a contract with the black and yellow. Tweeting, “Free agent safety Damontae Kazee...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Dallas, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Cowboys#American Football#Espn#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Atlanta Falcons
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Steelers are receiving high marks for their performance in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his final draft for Pittsburgh, general manager Kevin Colbert found the Steelers their quarterback of the future, great value on a talented defensive lineman and bolstered the team’s receiving corps. First, the Steelers chose...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Browns Released 2 Notable Players After NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have made it clear over the last few days that they are overhauling their placekicking operation. On Saturday, the Browns drafted LSU kicker Cade York in the fourth round. A second-team All-SEC selection in 2021 and second-team All-American in 2020, York became the highest-drafted kicker since 2016.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin

Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin is very outspoken on television, often trading barbs with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith or NFL Network analysts. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is pretty private with his personal life, though. Michael Irvin has been married to his wife, Sandy Harrell, for more...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Deion Sanders Lands First NFL Draft Pick: Fans React

Deion Sanders made history on Saturday. The Jackson State head football coach is a couple of years into his college football head coaching career. Sanders, who starred in the NFL, has made it a point of emphasis to get more HBCU players into the professional ranks. Saturday, he did it.
JACKSON, MS
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Here’s The Fastest Pitch Of The MLB Season

The fastest pitch of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season was thrown on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley threw a 103 MPH fastball in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s the fastest pitch of the 2022 MLB regular season to date.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Says College Football’s Best Player Was Obvious

The best player in college football last year was obvious to Cris Collinsworth. The former NFL wide receiver turned NBC and Pro Football Focus analyst believes Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was the top player in the country. Hutchinson, who went No. 2 overall to the Detroit Lions, didn’t win the...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
488K+
Followers
59K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy