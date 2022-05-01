ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers build new playground in Grand Rapids

By Jamie Sherrod
 3 days ago
Volunteers in Grand Rapids are coming together to build a new playground. They're working hard and fast to get it up and running for the community.

"This morning we started out with unwrapping all the equipment and sorting it," said volunteer Megan Lemke. "And now piece by piece, we're working in groups to put certain pieces together."

The Junior League of Grand Rapids is a group of trained women volunteers who focus on women's leadership and development. They also work to improve the community with a special focus on children's physical health. They're partnering with the city of Grand Rapids and Sinclair Recreation for the exciting project.

This is their fifth wellness adventure yard, with the goal of creating a space that encourages interactive play and a place for the community to gather. It's a need they saw at Mulick Park.

"What we found was here at Mulick Park, there was a need to rejuvenate the space," said Kim Crane, president of the Junior League of Grand Rapids. "There's a lot of great landscape around here, and we also know that the surrounding community around Mulick Park would really benefit from a play space for young children."

The build started early Saturday and is expected to be completed by noon Sunday.

