Although Seiya Suzuki has come down to earth a bit over the last couple of weeks (8-44 with 15 strikeouts), there’s no denying how hot his start to the season was. Suzuki began his career with a nine-game hitting streak, tying Akinori Iwamura for the longest streak by a Japanese-born player to begin their MLB career. It also tied Andy Pafko for the longest streak to open a career by a Cubs player. Due to his hot start, Suzuki was named NL Player of the Month for April.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO