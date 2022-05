Lightweight championship challenger Justin Gaethje will be fighting in front of his local Arizona crowd at UFC 274, but can he win the title?. We will find out on Saturday, May 7 when Gaethje matches up against champion Charles Oliveira, who is on a 10 fight winning streak dating back to 2018. Oliveira won the Lightweight title belt in the summer of 2021 and retained it against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. Will he hold off Gaethje, who is off of a win against Michael Chandler?

