Cayce, SC

Community remembers Officer Barr during 'Steel Paws' K-9 fundraiser

 3 days ago
CAYCE, S.C. — Residents from all across the Midlands came out to Steel Hands Brewery to support the launch of "Steel Paws," a charitable mission for several local police departments. "It's a charitable mission that was created to benefit and create awareness and also raise critical funds for...

News19 WLTX

Monetta Fire Department mourns loss of Officer Drew Barr

MONETTA, S.C. — Dozens of people who knew Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr are grieving this week. Remembrances of him continue as the community prepares to say goodbye Thursday afternoon. Although an officer in Cayce, Barr worked as a volunteer firefighter in the Monetta community as well. Brian Kaney...
MONETTA, SC
News19 WLTX

Cayce Officer Drew Barr laid to rest

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday, was given a final solemn tribute Thursday afternoon. The visitation, funeral, and graveside service were held in Barr's hometown of Batesburg-Leesville on Thursday afternoon. The visitation and funeral took place at Batesburg-Leesville...
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Newberry remembers Deputy Janna Longshore

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Sheriff's Department is mourning the loss of one of their own, 29-year-old deputy Janna Longshore. Janna died after a three-year battle with stage four lung cancer. Sheriff Lee Foster says his children grew up with Longshore. He has fond memories of her...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Cayce, SC
Cayce, SC
WLTX.com

Authorities warn community of bear roaming South Carolina town

LAURENS, S.C. — A bear sighting appears to be bringing some excitement to an otherwise calm evening in one South Carolina town. Laurens Police alerted residents of a black bear that appears to be moving through town - and right now they're following state advice of letting it be on its way.
LAURENS, SC
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
