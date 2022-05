Cam Gallagher might’ve hopped around on one leg or dragged a limp leg around behind the plate if Royals manager Mike Matheny and the Kansas City training staff had let him. Gallagher, the club’s backup catcher, strained his hamstring in the bottom of the third inning of Sunday’s series finale against the New York Yankees, but he gutted it out for another full inning until Matheny pulled Gallagher for a pinch runner.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO