Two hospitalized after shooting at NN apartment complex

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are investigating after two people were shot Saturday night in the Oyster Point part of the city.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

Police received the call at about 8:45 p.m. regarding an incident in the 100 block of Arboretum Way. That’s off of Oyster Point Road.

Sgt. Steven Shipley told 10 On Your Side on Saturday night that they had no suspect information, nor had anyone been taken into custody.

On Sunday, Chief Drew confirmed that both of the victims had non life-threatening injuries.

Broken glass from car windows was strewn across parking spaces in the lot that sits between Arboretum Place and the Silver Hill complex.

So many gun shells littered the parking lot that a police officer didn’t realize that when he pulled up, he had parked in the middle of them. Forensics technicians had placed more than 70 evidence markers by midnight.

“This is drama night,” said Silver Hill resident Keith Mills. “We live in the city of Newport News, and there’s a lot of violence out there.”

100 block of Arboretum Way (photo: WAVY/Chris Horne)

100 block of Arboretum Way (photo: WAVY/Chris Horne)

100 block of Arboretum Way (photo: WAVY/Jon Dowding)

WAVY-TV 10 crews on the scene are reporting several police cars and ambulances on the scene. There are several dozen evidence markers on the ground.

In addition, 10 On Your Side has confirmed that a SUV is in a body of water behind the complex. It is not clear how, or if, that is connected to the incident.

Car in water behind Arboretum Apartments (photo: WAVY/ Wyatt Young)

10 On Your Side is working to learn.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.