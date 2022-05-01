ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jericho, VT

Jericho’s Camp Ethan Allen to see numerous military helicopter flights Monday

By Mike Hoey
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HP2lR_0fPURszc00

The Vermont National Guard wants everyone in or near Jericho to know that military helicopters are scheduled to fly into and out of the area on Monday.

If the weather allows, Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters will be flying soldiers during the daylight hours from Camp Ethan Allen to Fort Drum, New York. Guard officials said there will be multiple trips but didn’t offer an indication of just how many there might be.

A light infantry battalion from Fort Drum has spent the last two weeks at Camp Ethan Allen. It’s been there to get ready for a rotation at the U.S. Army Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KEYT

Army report finds horses that carry the caskets of America’s heroes live in ‘unsatisfactory’ conditions, after 2 die

The military horses that carry America’s heroes to their final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery are living in unsanitary and potentially life-threatening conditions, according to a US Army report reviewed exclusively by CNN, consuming poor-quality feed, suffering from parasites and standing in their own excrement in tiny mud lots scattered with gravel and construction waste.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Vermont Government
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
City
Jericho, NY
Jericho, VT
Sports
Jericho, VT
Government
City
Jericho, VT
Fort Drum, NY
Government
City
Fort Drum, NY
Local
Vermont Sports
State
Louisiana State
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
WCAX

Vt. National Guard members poised for European deployment

The Vermont National Guard on Thursday held a deployment ceremony for members set to deploy to Europe. Too much chlorine accidentally added to Burlington water. Too much chlorine accidentally added to Burlington water. Vt. organic farmers say current dairy standards create uneven playing field. Updated: 9 hours ago. Vt. organic...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Helicopters#Military Training#Chinook And Black Hawk#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
MyChamplainValley.com

At the Box Office: ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, it’s Nicholas Cage overload! Julia reviews the actor’s latest film effort, ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’. It’s a movie all about himself — he plays an actor named Nick Cage, who’s life parallels his own. After financial hardship, Cage takes a job with a high-profile […]
MOVIES
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy