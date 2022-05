Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, died Saturday. She was 76. The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to the Associated Press.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrandi Carlile Sings "Love Can Build a Bridge" in Tribute to Naomi JuddThe Judds Join Country Music Hall of Fame in Emotional Ceremony a Day After Naomi Judd's DeathRegine, French Actress, Singer and Discotheque Entrepreneur, Dies at 92 “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are shattered....

