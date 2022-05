SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’re a few days into Spring Fest at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, and fair President Chris Giordano says safety is a top priority. “At our gates, everyone that’s coming in will be metal detected to check for any weapons or anything. Then we also search bags at the gate. Then once coming into the park you’ll see a lot of police officers. We hire a very large police force and a private security company as well,” he said.

