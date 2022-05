The New York Mets fell to the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, on Saturday night at Citi Field. New York couldn’t generate much offense, scoring just one run on four hits. Taijuan Walker, who was just reinstated from the injured list, tossed five shutout innings and allowed two hits. Adam Ottavino really struggled in relief as he allowed three of the four runs while Sean Reid-Foley allowed the other. Trevor May and Chasen Shreve each had scoreless appearances.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO