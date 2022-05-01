ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Montana State's Daniel Hardy selected by Los Angeles Rams in seventh round of NFL Draft

By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com
 3 days ago
Montana State defensive end Daniel Hardy pumps up the crowd against South Dakota State on Dec. 18 at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke/Contributed

The defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams selected former Montana State defensive end Daniel Hardy in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Hardy, the 235th overall pick, became the second Bobcat taken in this year's draft, joining linebacker Troy Andersen, who the Atlanta Falcons selected in the second round Friday. This marks the first time multiple MSU players have been taken in the first seven rounds of a draft.

The last time MSU had more than one player selected in the same draft was 1976, and this is the fourth time in program history. In 1976, three Bobcats were taken in the 11th round and later, as was the case with the three MSU players drafted in 1957 and the two selected in 1948. Wide receiver Sam McCullum joined MSU's lone first-round pick, Bill Kollar, in the 1974 draft when he was chosen in the ninth round by the Minnesota Vikings.

Hardy becomes the fifth Bobcat drafted by the Rams, joining back Bill Nelson (1948, 19th round), end John Lands (1959, fifth round), tackle Curt Farrier (1963, 10th round) and defensive tackle Wayne Hammond (1975, fifth round).

While Andersen looked like a potential NFL player as far back as his Big Sky freshman of the year season, Hardy's pro prospects were much less certain.

Hardy starred in football and basketball at Valley Catholic High in Beaverton, Oregon, then went on to play linebacker at College of the Siskiyous in California. He transferred to MSU in 2018.

"I think if Daniel would have come back to us this fall and had the same season he had last year, he would have been a Pac-12 or SEC kind of player," Siskiyous coach Charlie Roche told 406mtsports.com at the time.

Hardy arrived in Bozeman at his current height of 6-foot-3 but weighing just 205 pounds. His game was raw too. Offensive lineman Lewis Kidd, who also finished his MSU career this past season, said in November that "it was super easy" to block Hardy in 2018 because of his slight build and lack of pass rushing moves beyond turning the corner. Hardy mainly played on special teams that season and finished with five total tackles and half a sack.

Hardy added some strength and versatility to his game in 2019. He recorded 18 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks as a "Sam" linebacker.

COVID-19 prompted MSU to cancel the 2020 season, and head coach Jeff Choate left to become Texas' co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach in early 2021. Brent Vigen replaced him and, with new defensive coordinator Freddie Banks, changed the defensive scheme to a 4-2-5. Hardy's position changed with it. He moved from a stand-up linebacker to a hand-in-the-ground defensive end, primarily on the left side.

Hardy bulked up to about 240 pounds and added a bunch of pass-rushing moves to his arsenal during his second year in the program. The results: 77 tackles, 24 1/2 tackles for loss (third-most in MSU history), 16 1/2 sacks (fourth-most), an All-Big Sky first-team honor and two All-American second-team selections. Vigen called him the team's best kickoff coverage player, as Hardy demonstrated with several stadium-rattling hits.

Hardy played one of the biggest roles in MSU's run to the Football Championship Subdivision title game, recording two sacks apiece in the quarterfinal win over Sam Houston and the semifinal win over South Dakota State. He finished with six tackles and a TFL in the 38-10 FCS championship loss to North Dakota State. The main offensive lineman Hardy went up against in that game was Cordell Volson, who the Cincinnati Bengals drafted in the fourth round, 99 picks before Hardy.

Three Montana State football players get undrafted free agent opportunities in NFL

Troy Andersen and Daniel Hardy aren't the only former Montana State football players to get NFL chances. On Saturday, offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon signed undrafted free agent deals with the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, respectively, while safety Tre Webb received an invite to Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp, according to MSU head coach Brent Vigen.
Dallas Cowboys: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, teams can now look back on their selections and trades and see how they performed. Focusing on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team was able to make nine draft picks – ranging from No. 24 overall to No. 193 – and add some talent in certain areas.
Chicago Bears sign Tucson native Derick Bush to UDFA deal

Another Tucsonan has landed in the NFL. The Chicago Bears signed Salpointe Catholic product and Coastal Carolina defensive back Derick Bush as an undrafted free agent Saturday night after the NFL draft. The 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pound Bush was a four-year starter at cornerback for the Chanticleers and logged 135 tackles, four...
Missouri wrestling's Maple wins U.S. Open title

Over the weekend, Missouri wrestling associate coach Kendric Maple took home a U.S. Open title in the 65kg division and was named "Outstanding Wrestler" at the U.S. Senior Freestyle Open in Las Vegas. Before coming to Missouri, Maple competed at Oklahoma where he was a three-time All-American selection and took...
The Saints Have Signed 17 Undrafted Free Agents

The New Orleans added five rookies via the 2022 NFL Draft, with only two Day 3 selections during the final four rounds. While they didn’t have many opportunities to select rookies, they still managed to stockpile young talent. New Orleans supplemented a draft class spearheaded by wide receiver Chris...
Husker news hold

He directed a special teams operation that struggled mightily in 2020. A Mississippi native, Rutledge wasn't one of Nebraska's 10 full-time, on-field assistants this season. Frost in March of 2020 said, he "wanted somebody that could do the X’s and O’s and schematics off the field for our special teams and really train our coaches to go out and implement it with our players."
2022 NFL Draft Grades: Seahawks emerge with top class in NFC West

Grading a draft immediately after it concludes is like giving your compliments to the chef before the meal has been served. Sure, the food might sound good (or bad) based on the description on the menu, but the true evaluation won't come until after the product has been tested. It...
Wyoming Cowboys defensive end Garrett Crall signs with Miami Dolphins

LARAMIE – The migration of Cowboys to Florida continues. Wyoming defensive end Garrett Crall signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent Monday. It was a long wait, but Crall will get an opportunity to make his NFL dream come true three days after UW teammate Chad Muma was drafted in the third round by Jacksonville, where he will join safety Andrew Wingard on the Jaguars' defense.
2022 NFL Draft Review - Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals appeared to be headed to the Super Bowl last season when they started out with a 7-0 record. However, their hopes were dashed in the opening round of the National Football League (NFL) Playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams, the eventual Super Bowl champion.
Montana State receiver Jaden Smith enters transfer portal

Jaden Smith is the ninth Montana State football player, and the third wide receiver, to enter the transfer portal since the 2021 regular season ended. Smith, who started the first 11 games last season, announced his entrance into the portal Friday on social media. The Texas native is a rising redshirt sophomore recruited by Jeff Choate, who left MSU to be co-defensive coordinator at Texas and was replaced by Brent Vigen last year.
Purdue Wrestling adds New York transfer

Purdue head coach Tony Ersland added a standout transfer student-athlete Tuesday, as New York native Jake Null signed a tender to join the Boilermaker wrestling program in 2022-23. A 2020 state champion and three-time New York High School state placewinner, Null has four years of eligibility left and projects to...
