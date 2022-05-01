ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Nick Foles: Cut by Bears

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Bears released Foles on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The writing was on the wall for...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Nick Foles Officially Released Sunday: NFL World Reacts

The Chicago Bears announced their decision to release Nick Foles on Sunday morning. Acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars two years ago, Foles went 2-5 as a starter in 2020 before playing just one game last season. Chicago signaled the end of his tenure by signing Trevor Siemian to a two-year deal to back up Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Bears release Super Bowl-winning quarterback

The Chicago Bears are doing one of their players a favor. Chicago on Saturday agreed to release Nick Foles at the veteran quarterback’s request. Foles’ agent shared the news and praised Bears general manager Ryan Poles for the classy move. The Bears attempted to trade Foles, who is...
CHICAGO, IL
The Florida Times-Union

Gene Frenette: Jaguars' rise to a winner starts with Doug Pederson bringing it all together

Doug Pederson used it as a convenient go-to answer during his NFL Draft news conferences. When the topic came up about how the Jaguars might use some of their rookie selections on defense ¡ Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd, etc... — he urged people to wait until those players became a fixture in the building and his coaching staff had time to work with them. ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Seahawks Are Lukewarm On Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

At this point, is anyone going to trade for Baker Mayfield?. According to NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport, the Seattle Seahawks are “lukewarm” on the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. The Seahawks didn’t take a quarterback in the NFL Draft, but they might not have much...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cowboys draft 2022: Coveted undrafted free agent decommits from Commanders, joins long list of Dallas signings

The battle between NFL division rivals is, more or less, perpetual. A truce is struck every now in again via trade, but that's often rare, unless it's during the draft. And while the Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to the latter, having made deals with both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the previous two Aprils, they stood pat with the nine picks they entered the 2022 NFL Draft with, before reminding the Washington Commanders that once the event is over -- it's time to again take up arms.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Source: Cleveland Browns set to add Catherine Raiche, Philadelphia Eagles' VP of football operations, to front office

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are expected to hire Catherine Raiche, currently an executive with the Philadelphia Eagles, to their front office, a league source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports. As the Eagles' vice president of football operations, Raiche was already the NFL's highest-ranking woman football executive. Raiche, 33,...
CLEVELAND, OH
AOL Corp

Bears release former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles after 2 years

The Chicago Bears and quarterback Nick Foles have agreed to part ways. His agent confirmed the move on Saturday, and he was officially released on Sunday. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Bears hadn't been able to find a trade partner for Foles, so they decided to release him so he could control where he goes next.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Finalizing deal with Saints

Mathieu and the Saints agreed to terms on a deal Monday that is expected to be finalized in the coming days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given his status as a former LSU standout and New Orleans native, Mathieu-to-the-Saints buzz has been percolating for several weeks, but it wasn't until after the 2022 NFL Draft that the two sides were able to gain meaningful traction in contract discussions. The exact terms of Mathieu's deal may not be known for a few more days, but the 29-year-old is expected to slot in as a starter in an excellent New Orleans secondary that includes cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo, free-agent safety pickup Marcus Maye and the versatile C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is capable of moving between cornerback and safety as needed. Mathieu is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he earned his third Pro-Bowl nod after totaling 76 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a sack in 16 regular-season appearances with the Chiefs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Kevin Huber: Re-ups with Cincy

Huber re-signed Monday with the Bengals on a one-year contract. Huber is back for his 14th season in Cincinnati, but he'll have to battle Drue Chrisman for the punting job throughout OTAs and training camp. The 36-year-old appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Bengals in 2021, averaging 46.4 yards per boot.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Tyler Wade: Losing work since Fletcher's return

Wade is on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox. The lefty-hitting Wade will take a seat against a right-hander (Michael Wacha), which is yet another indication that he'll be the odd man out of the Angels' middle infield more often than not following David Fletcher's recent return from the injured list. Since Fletcher was activated Friday, he's started in four of the Halos' five games, while Andrew Velasquez and Wade have started three and two times, respectively.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Austin Allen: Designated for assignment

Allen was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Monday. Allen spent time on the COVID-19 injured list in mid-April, but he saw sporadic playing time when healthy. Over five games, the 28-year-old went just 1-for-14 with a run, a walk and nine strikeouts. He'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster, and Christian Bethancourt is in line to serve as the No. 2 catcher while Stephen Vogt (knee) is on the IL.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Aramis Garcia: Loses hold of No. 1 role

Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. With Tyler Stephenson (concussion) returning from the injured list and starting behind the dish Tuesday, Garcia's run as the Reds' top catcher has come to an end. He'll hit the bench after starting in eight of Cincinnati's last 11 games while hitting .273 with a home run and two additional runs during that stretch.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Bengals' Jessie Bates: Contemplating skipping OTAs

Bates said he intends to take it day-by-day when asked if he'll join the Bengals for voluntary OTAs, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. The Bengals placed their franchise tag on Bates at the beginning of March. The two sides have until July 15 to work out a multi-year deal, but if they don't, Bates will operate under the terms of the franchise tag during the 2022 campaign, though his comments suggest he may be willing to sit out if he's unhappy with the negotiation progress.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Why didn't Justyn Ross get drafted? How Clemson WR went from expected first-rounder to Chiefs UDFA signing

Had the NFL adopted a rule similar to the NBA that allows players to enter the league following their freshman year, we would have likely seen Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross come off the board in the first round in 2019. Instead, the 6-foot-4, 205 pounder now finds himself not only falling out of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he went unclaimed throughout the seven-round spectacle and is now signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.
CLEMSON, SC

