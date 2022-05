PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 62 years, Immaculate Conception Parish in Bloomfield closed its doors for good on Sunday night. Parishioners were sad, as one could imagine, saying it was an end of an era. They said their parents were married there, then they were married there, and their children all received their sacraments here. Over the years, the Diocese of Pittsburgh has had to make tough decisions to merge parishes, close churches, and schools. The latest, founded in 1960, Immaculate Conception announced two weeks ago the Bishop decided it would have to close but St. Joseph Church on Liberty...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO