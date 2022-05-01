Jets’ Robert Saleh message to Mekhi Becton: ‘love to have you back here, buddy’

Jets head coach Robert Saleh had a message for tackle Mekhi Becton, who has not participated in the team’s voluntary offseason program so far.

“We’d love you back here, buddy,” Saleh said, looking into the camera. “We’ll take care of you.”

Becton is awaiting the birth of his first child in Dallas, according to sources. He is expected to come to New Jersey after the child is born.

“You want all your guys to be here,” Saleh said. “It’s voluntary. But I know he’s working his tail off in Dallas. We have tabs on him. We know exactly what he’s doing and we know where he is within his rehab.”

The question is what position Becton will play when he does return. Saleh has said that George Fant may remain at left tackle after filling in for an injured Becton there last year. Saleh would not say if there will be a competition or if Becton will start off at right tackle.

Mekhi Becton is helped off the field after being injured in 2021.

“It’s a matter of finding what’s best for the organization in terms of if George is comfortable out at left and Mekhi can get back here healthy and he’s shown he has the versatility,” Saleh said. “There’s a lot of different guys that I would like to get on the football field. It’s just trying to make sure we find the right combination.

“We’ll see as soon as we can get him back here and he’s healthy and he’s ready to roll and he’s out on the football field. We’ll know pretty quick.”

With the selection of Jermaine Johnson II in the first round , the Jets may be able to move John Franklin-Myers from defensive end to defensive tackle more on passing downs.

“His ability to win one-on-one in pass rush, his best spot is inside,” Saleh said of Franklin-Myers. “So, ideally we can get him inside on third down and even get him in more passing situations on first and second down to give him some run on the inside.

“Having that flexibility by drafting Jermaine and getting Micheal [Clemons] here today, it gives us that flexibility to allow him to not have to grind outside so much and keep himself fresh because he wins at a very high rate when he’s inside.”