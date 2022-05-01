ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 hurt in Atlanta 'pedal pub' accident

By Kathianne Boniello
New York Post
New York Post
Two people were critically hurt and another 13 injured when a pub on wheels overturned in midtown Atlanta, according to reports.

The Saturday evening incident unfolded when the “pedal pub” — a large vehicle which can carry up to 15 passengers, who often pedal while drinking booze — tried to negotiate a turn and flipped over, 11Alive reported .

Two people were critically hurt in the crash.
A fire official told one Fox5 Atlanta Reporter two people were critically injured, while three others were seriously hurt and 10 suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses leapt into action to help right the overturned pedal pub and help the victims, one person told Fox5 Atlanta .

“The public, I was so impressed, just intervened so quickly,” the woman said .

New York Post

New York Post

