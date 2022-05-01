ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runners gather at Lucy Park for annual T.H.O.R.

By Andrea Aguilar
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma’s hellacious obstacle run, better known as T.H.O.R., is an obstacle course open to people of all ages wanting to try something different.

“I saw it on Facebook and you know what, why not,” runner Philip Bobb said.

Racers lined up early Saturday morning equipped with just their running shoes and nerves.

The 5K course started in Lucy Park, ran along the Wichita River, through camp fillers, and then back to Lucy Park. An adventure riddled with 22 different obstacles, keeping all participants on their toes.

“Honestly the hardest part was the end. The mud pit, climbing, going into the water and then climbing over the mud piles was the hardest part. The rest was a lot of fun,” runner Marissa Beavers said.

The obstacles and mud trails are some of the reasons folks keep coming back year after year.

“It’s something different. We don’t have a lot here like this around here, so just have fun with it and don’t worry about getting dirty and muddy and wet because it is a lot of fun,” runner Stephanie Cox said.

While also learning to not give up in hard times and be motivated by others to keep going.

“There’s lots of people who are there cheering you on the way. They’re helping get through the obstacle. Everybody is so encouraging and it’s just a lot of fun,” Beavers said.

Every racer went home with a gold medal because in T.H.O.R.’s obstacle run, everyone is a winner.

All the money raised will be going back to Leadership of Wichita Falls and Streams and Valleys that support and maintain all nature trails in Wichita Falls.

