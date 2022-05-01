ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenango, NY

Jamesville-DeWitt boys track victorious at Chittenango Invitational

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=032f4K_0fPUMquH00

CHITTENANGO – Area high school track and field teams would claim a wide array of honors when they made the short trip to compete in Saturday’s Chittenango Invitational.

And it was the Jamesville-DeWitt boys emerging as champions in a field of more than 25 teams, earning 67.5 points to edge runner-up Baldwinsville (64) as Fayetteville-Manlius was third with 60 points.

F-M’s girls team would score 70 points in the Chittenango meet, second behind the 93 from Cicero-North Syracuse, while East Syracuse Minoa had a strong showing, too, getting third place with 59 points.

To lead the boys Red Rams, Caleb Smith accumulated 2,982 points to win the five-event pentathlon, more than 400 points clear of Cato-Meridian’s Merritt Cox and setting a school record, too.

In the 110 high hurdles, Nick Dekaney prevailed in 15.44 seconds, the only time under 16 seconds as F-M’s Connor Ball was fourth with 17.06. Max McCaul got second in the 100-meter dash in 11.61 seconds, just behind the 11.58 from B’ville’s Brandon Levin.

Dekaney, McCaul, Harpreet Duggal and Brayden Rivera teamed up for the Rams as it won the 4×100 relay in 45.64 seconds, edging Syracuse ITC’s 45.71 as Christian Brothers Academy finished fifth.

Sam Smith, in the 800-meter run, went 2:01.71 to beat F-M’s Ben Perry (2:04.57) as James Hillers was third in 2:06.27. Smith also helped the Rams take second in the 4×400 relay in 3:39.82.

For F-M, Connor Ball got a victory in the boys 400 hurdles, his time of 59.02 seconds the only one under a minute as J-D saw Shane Gargiulo finish fourth in 1:02.95. Denim Hall was victorious in the high jump, clearing 6 feet as Dekaney (5’8”) tied for fifth.

Perry, Nolan McGinn, Will Seamans and Trevor Kurkin were victorious in the 4×800 relay in 8:20.08, more than 11 seconds ahead of the field.

Daniel Patrick was second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:50.07, while Seamans was third in the Fleet Feet Mile in 4:23.72, just ahead of CBA’s Cooper Groat (4:26.43) in fourth place as Anthony Otis was fifth for the Hornets.

CBA got its best individual finish from Chris Zajdel, who ran to second in the 400-meter dash in 51.73 seconds as Kurkin finished sixth.

ESM’s girls team saw Arianna Brennen earn 2,364 points in the other pentathlon, holding off another Cato athlete, Maggie Brown, who was second with 2,198.

Akuot Kuany was victorious in the 100 hurdles in 15.99 seconds ahead of the third-place 17.32 from F-M’s Natalee Barber, and also took second in the high jump, clearing 5 feet.

Aryanna Finkelstein had a second-place shot put toss of 31’3 3/4”, just behind the 31’9” from Fulton’s Allison Standish. The Spartans were second (51.82 seconds) to Liverpool (51.43) in the 4×100 relay, also sixth the 4×400.

Evani McDuffie was fourth in the 100 sprint in 13.44 seconds as Sophia Jackson threw the discus 89’7” for fourth place, Margaret Mading was fourth in the triple jump (32 feet) and Rachael Ladd took fifth in the steeplechase.

Where the F-M girls excelled was in the featured Fleet Feet Mile, where Hannah Kaercher earned the victory in a time of 4:56.96, just ahead of teammate Izzie Sullivan, who got second in 4:59.42 as Amelia Amack (5:08.56) was fourth.

Kaercher, Sullivan, Amack and Isabella Adrian paired up to help the Hornets win the 4×800 in 9:32.03, with no one else breaking the 10-minute mark.

Barber got third place in the long jump with 15’3 1/2”. Maya McKenzie went 13.40 seconds for second place in the 100 sprint. Debbie Lucchetti was fourth in the 2,000 steeplechase.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys tennis sweeps Pulaski, LaFayette

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Having split its first two matches of the season before the April school break, the Cazenovia boys tennis team climbed above the .500 mark just before the snow interrupted everything again. The Lakers’ 5-0 shutout of Pulaski last Monday included three singles matches which ended...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manlius track teams sweep Henninger, Corcoran

CENTRAL NEW YORK – This was the week where most of the area’s high school track and field teams were set to enter league competition. And that included Fayetteville-Manlius, who swept both sides of a three-team meet with Henninger and Corcoran before it faced tougher SCAC Metro division opponents. On the girls side for the […]
EDUCATION
Eagle Newspapers

Track and field Mustangs, Lakers, Eagles gain victories

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Fortunately for area high school track and field teams, the snow cleared out and melted in time for some of them to have their league openers. While Westhill had to push back its meet against Cazenovia, Marcellus was able to take on Christian Brothers Academy and pull off an impressive sweep.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia girls track and field second at VVS Invitational

By Kurt Wheeler VERONA – The Cazenovia girls track and field team scored in 15 of 18 events to earn 91 points and a second place finish among 14 teams at last Saturday’s Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Invitational. Only Class A power East Syracuse-Minoa (141) outscored the Lakers as the team achieved 26 new season-best performances during the […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chittenango, NY
Sports
City
Baldwinsville, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
City
Chittenango, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt baseball win streak ended by Cortland

CENTRAL NEW YORK – As the April school break ended, area high school baseball teams were set to tackle the heart of their respective league schedules – at least until the snow returned. Yet there was enough time last Monday for a couple of games, including one where Jamesville-DeWitt took on Auburn, a sectional Class […]
CORTLAND, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Girls golf teams get underway as weather warms

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Just two days after a heavy snowstorm, it had melted enough for area high school girls golf teams to start their cycle of league matches. And a big win was attained right away by Westhill when it took on traditional OHSL power Christian Brothers Academy and pulled out a 213-214 decision over the Brothers.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Manlius-Pebble Hill boys golf wins season opener

CENTRAL NEW YORK – In the week where area girls golf teams were all set to plunge into the heart of their respective schedules, a heavy snowstorm caused a rash of postponements. The one area boys team with a spring schedule, Manlius Pebble Hill, was able to return on Wednesday for a match at Meadowbrook […]
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Connor Ball
Eagle Newspapers

Boys lacrosse Lakers split pair of games, take loss to Homer

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A string of early-week high school boys lacrosse games fell victim to the winter snowstorm that forced a long wait for all the turf fields to get cleared. Once that ended, games resumed on Thursday, with area teams taking some setbacks, including Skaneateles, who was upended by Homer in a 12-4 defeat.
HOMER, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cicero-North Syracuse, Liverpool softball both absorb defeats

After splitting its first two games this spring, the Cicero-North Syracuse softball team would take the measure of the reigning Section III Class B champions from Marcellus. And the Northstars didn’t have any problems at the plate against the Mustangs. The issue was that it could not hold on to a late lead and lost by a score of 10-9.
LIVERPOOL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Victorious#Ville#Chittenango Invitational#Cicero North Syracuse#Cato Meridian#Syracuse Itc
Eagle Newspapers

Liverpool boys lacrosse takes first defeat to West Genesee

ONONDAGA COUNTY – About the only thing that could halt the momentum of the Liverpool boys lacrosse team had nothing to do with its play on the field. A raging winter snowstorm postponed the first of two regular-season showdowns between the Warriors and Northstars at LHS Stadium, which won’t get made up until May 16, making it the regular-season finale.
LIVERPOOL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys track finishes fourth at VVS meet

VERONA – The Cazenovia varsity boys outdoor track team took fourth place at last Saturday’s Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Invitational, where the  strength of the team was the 400-meter runners, each achieving season best and sectional qualifying times. Andrew Kent took second place in 51.54 seconds, a time that meets the “super standard” for the Section III state […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy