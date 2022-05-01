ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington peace walk focuses on gun violence

By WKYT News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Antonio Franklin Jr. was 21-years-old when he was shot and killed at Duncan Park in Lexington in 2014. After his death, his mother, Anita Franklin, began her fight against gun violence. She brought community members and leaders to the park where her son was killed for what...

