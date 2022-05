BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics bounced back from their first loss of the postseason in a big way Tuesday night, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 109-86 in Game 2 to even their second-round playoff series. The Celtics got off to a red-hot start in the first half but went cold in the second, and had to sweat out their 23-point victory for most of the fourth quarter. But Boston led from start to finish and went on a late 8-0 run to seal the win. All that really matters is that the series is now all even as it shifts to Milwaukee...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO