Shady Spring, WV

Gallery: Maynard pitches a gem as Logan tops Shady Spring

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHHSI_0fPUMFgk00

Gallery by Tina Laney

Logan 10, Shady Spring 0

Logan – Dawson Maynard pitched five innings of shutout ball as reigning Class AA champion Logan defeated Shady Spring 10-0 Saturday in Logan.

Maynard allowed just one hit and helped his own cause at the plate with a triple and an RBI.

Garrett Williamson led the Wildcats at the plate with a 3-for-4 showing, driving in three runs in the win. Evan Belcher had Shady’s only hit in the loss.

The Tigers drop to 18-5 and will host Greenbrier East on Monday

SS: 000 00 – 0 1 2

L: 110 44 – 10 11 3

Pitching and Catching – SS: Cameron Manns (4 IP), David Young (0.1 IP), Colten Tate and Tyler Reed; L: Dawson Maynard and Jake Ramey. WP: Maynard, LP: Manns.

Hitting – SS: Evan Belcher 1-2; L: A. Slack 2-3 (2 RBI), Jake Ramey 1-2 (RBI), D, Maynard 1-3 (RBI), K. Bostic 1-3 (2 RBI), G. Williamson 3-4 (3 RBI), K. Lowe 1-3, C. Kirk 1-2 .

