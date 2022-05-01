ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merryville, LA

Robberson elected Merryville Chief of Police

By Johnathan Manning
KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tommy Robberson was elected Merryville’s new Chief of Police Saturday. Robberson...

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Former sheriff arrested after harassing women employees at local store; threatened to assault deputies

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, April 28, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at a local store on the 5300 block of Cypress Street. The store manager advised deputies that they asked 84-year-old Dale S. Rinicker, former sheriff of the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, to leave the store […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - May 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 2, 2022. Roger Isaa Salgado-Castro, 35, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $25,000; federal detainer. Quentin Joseph Boyd, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000. Curtis Darrell Dear Jr., 28, Houston, TX: Battery; instate detainer. Roland Brandon...
KPLC TV

3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people are dead and one is hospitalized after two early morning shootings in Lake Charles, police say. Two males were killed in a shooting before 1 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Lagrange Street, said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel of LCPD. In...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Two arrested after high-speed chase in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects have been arrested after a police pursuit near the Prien Lake Mall Sunday, police say. The chase started at the Busy Bee gas station on Lake Street and ended in the 3000 block of June Street, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. It is not currently known what prompted the pursuit.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
City
Merryville, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Of Police#Kplc#Thompson 27 Percent
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
K945

Here’s the Top 10 Actors from Louisiana (#1 is from Bossier City)

We may have drooled a little while compiling this list of Louisiana's all-time biggest actors!. Stacker.com has gathered a list of the biggest actors from the great State of Louisiana using data curated by IMDB.com. Stacker.com used IMDB.com's 'most popular' list when building this fun list of Louisiana's top actors....
BOSSIER CITY, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Calhoun couple behind bars after deputies receive anonymous call; arrested for gun and drug charges

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies received an anonymous complaint in reference to illegal narcotics being used or sold on the 300 block of Parker Lane. As deputies arrived to the residence, they made contact with 36-year-old Margarite Hale and her boyfriend 58-year-old Arnold Wade Cleveland. Authorities advised […]
CALHOUN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy