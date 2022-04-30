Tyreek Maddox-Williams is heading to the Los Angeles Chargers

Tyreek Maddox-Williams is California dreaming, the former Rutgers linebacker set to sign an undrafted rookie free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

News of Maddox-Williams’ deal was broken on Twitter by Chargers Core on Saturday night.

Last season, he had 22 tackles for Rutgers while playing in a linebacker rotation for head coach Greg Schiano. He had a very good week of practice at the NFLPA Bowl where he looked and tested very strongly.

The Chargers are a good landing spot for the former Big Ten linebacker as the franchise didn’t draft a linebacker this year. Maddox-Williams, if he is able to step up, has a legitimate chance of making the practice squad or the roster.

Maddox-Williams signed a standard three-year rookie deal a source told RutgersWire. He will make $785,000 his rookie season,$870,000 his second season and $985,000 his third year.

He gets a $5,000 bonus from the Chargers as well.

Rutgers saw two players taken in Saturday’s NFL draft with wide receiver Bo Melton and running back Isiah Pacheco both taken in the seventh round. In addition, linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.