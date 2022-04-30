ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tyreek Maddox-Williams is heading to the Los Angeles Chargers

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGcak_0fPULlhf00

Tyreek Maddox-Williams is California dreaming, the former Rutgers linebacker set to sign an undrafted rookie free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

News of Maddox-Williams’ deal was broken on Twitter by Chargers Core on Saturday night.

Last season, he had 22 tackles for Rutgers while playing in a linebacker rotation for head coach Greg Schiano. He had a very good week of practice at the NFLPA Bowl where he looked and tested very strongly.

The Chargers are a good landing spot for the former Big Ten linebacker as the franchise didn’t draft a linebacker this year. Maddox-Williams, if he is able to step up, has a legitimate chance of making the practice squad or the roster.

Related

C. Vivian Stringer announces her retirement as Rutgers women's basketball head coach

Maddox-Williams signed a standard three-year rookie deal a source told RutgersWire. He will make $785,000 his rookie season,$870,000 his second season and $985,000 his third year.

He gets a $5,000 bonus from the Chargers as well.

Rutgers saw two players taken in Saturday’s NFL draft with wide receiver Bo Melton and running back Isiah Pacheco both taken in the seventh round. In addition, linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
Power 93.7 WBLK

Former Buffalo Bills Player Signs With Another Team

After the NFL Draft, rosters are for the most part finalized for teams heading into training camp. After the draft concludes, teams sign undrafted free agents, to fill out the depth chart for camp. But you might know that May is an underrated time for teams to sign veterans who...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN's Mel Kiper says Cowboys' draft class on the NFL's worst, 'too many unknowns'

The list of positions of need in Dallas was a long one. With their 2022 NFL Draft class and the UDFA progress so far, it appears the Cowboys set up with talent to refill every position over the next few years. Left guard is settled with Tyler Smith, wide receiver got another piece in Jalen Tolbert and Randy Gregory’s departure is softened by the No. 56 selection of Sam Williams, potentially taking over as the right defensive end and many more. At least, that’s how the optimists look at things, a category which Dallas’ front office clearly falls under.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Playing for Broncos is 'a dream come true' for DL Matt Henningsen

The Denver Broncos used their sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday to select Wisconsin defensive lineman Matt Henningsen. In a conference call with reporters after the pick, Henningsen said it was a “dream come true” to play for Denver. After that call, he changed his profile picture on Twitter to display a throwback photo of him wearing a Champ Bailey jersey as a kid.
DENVER, CO
Power 93.7 WBLK

Expert Grades of the Buffalo Bills 2022 Draft Class

Well, the 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books. How are we feeling about things Bills Mafia?. 8 players were selected over the weekend in Las Vegas and added to the Bills 2022 roster. The team addressed the need at CB, added RB depth, and bulked up the WR corps. Plus, they drafted the "Punt God" which is a win in and of itself.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Twitter#Chargers Core#Rutgerswire#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mickey Loomis hinted at the Tyrann Mathieu signing in post-draft presser

Saturday night following the final rounds of the NFL draft, New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told media there was one remaining “must” to address. He also insinuated that the must wouldn’t be hard to figure out. “You guys can guess that,” Loomis responded when asked for more detail. “You probably know it already.” We did. It was safety.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL Analysis Network

Raiders Receive Stunning Grade For Value In 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone and there were quite a few shocking trades and shocking picks throughout the process. While the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t make their first pick until the No. 90 overall selection, a lot of analysts love what they were able to do. Of course, the Raiders didn’t have picks in the first two rounds due to the massive blockbuster trade to acquire Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Chargers CB Bryce Callahan

The Chargers signed former Broncos CB Bryce Callahan on Tuesday. Here are four things to know about the newest member of the Bolt’s secondary. When Covington joined the Broncos ahead of the 2020 season, it was Callahan who welcomed him to the city after six years apart from one another during their time at Rice. Now, it’s Covington’s turn to show his college teammate the ins and outs of LA. During their final season as Owls, Callahan logged 2 interceptions and 7 pass deflections in 13 games, including a 30-6 Hawaii Bowl win over Fresno State. Covington had 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 6 games before missing the remainder of the season due to injury.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

Falcons sign UDFA Tyler Vrabel, Mike Vrabel’s son, out of Boston College

The Falcons came away from last week’s draft with eight prospects and signed another two dozen undrafted free agents following the event. Every year, UDFAs make NFL rosters and produce cult followings among fans. It’s easy to root for these guys because they’re underdogs and usually come with inspiring or entertaining stories.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy