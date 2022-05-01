ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

India Football: AIFF secretary Kushal Das cleared of molestation charges by integrity officer

By Arjun Singh Devgan
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

India Football: AIFF secretary Kushal Das cleared of molestation charges by integrity...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Praful Patel
AFP

Young Bhutto scion appointed Pakistan foreign minister

The scion of Pakistan's most influential political dynasty was appointed foreign minister on Wednesday, the latest step up a ladder likely to take Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the top of the country's leadership. Bhutto is the son of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, as well as the grandson of another former premier, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
INDIA
Reuters

Chip consortium ISMC to set up $3 billion plant in India's Karnataka

BENGALURU, May 1 (Reuters) - International semiconductor consortium ISMC will invest $3 billion in India's southern Karnataka state to set up a chip-making plant, the state government said on Sunday. ISMC is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi-based Next Orbit Ventures and Israel's Tower Semiconductor. U.S. chip giant Intel Corp...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#India Football#Aiff#Indianfootball#Kushaldas Integrity#Toi Sports#Toisports
Reuters

India has court backlog of 40 million cases, chief justice says

NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - India has more than 40 million cases pending in lower courts, the country's chief justice said on Saturday, highlighting a huge backlog in the legal system. Courts were falling short of judges crucial to their efficient function, NV Ramana told a conference attended by...
INDIA
BBC

Sri Lanka: The divisions behind the country's united protests

"Look: the Muslims are here, the Hindus are here, the Catholics are here. All the same blood. "This is the real Sri Lanka." Lukshan Wattuhewa gestures across Galle Face Green on Colombo's colourful seafront, where thousands of demonstrators now converge daily. He hopes massive anti-government protests - fuelled by the...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Sri Lanka extends credit line with India as China voices support

COLOMBO, May 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has extended a credit line with India by $200 million in order to procure emergency fuel stocks, the country's power and energy minister said on Monday, as China said it supported efforts for the island nation to restructure its debt. Colombo was also...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
TechRadar

Xiaomi keeps falling afoul of India's tax laws - Here are the full details

On a weekend in which it emerged that Xiaomi continued to be the top smartphone company in India, it also came to light that the Enforcement Directorate had seized Rs 5551.27 crore ($725 million) from the local bank accounts of the Chinese company. It now faces charges of having made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Assam state leader pushes to replace India's religion-based laws

GUWAHATI, India, May 1 (Reuters) - India should replace marriage and inheritance laws that are based on religion with a uniform civil code, the chief minister of a northeastern state said on Sunday, taking aim at rules that allow Muslim men, for example, to have four wives. Successive governments have...
RELIGION
Fortune

China-based Xiaomi shares sink after Indian authorities seize $726 million from its accounts

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Xiaomi Corp.’s shares sank 5.7% in Hong Kong Tuesday on the first day of trading after Indian authorities seized $726 million from the bank accounts of the Chinese smartphone maker’s Indian subsidiary. Shares pared losses slightly to 4.4% by the day’s end.
TECHNOLOGY
90min

90min

516
Followers
3K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy