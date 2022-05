The battle for Chicago kicks off today between a pair of teams hoping to turn their seasons around as the 9-13 Cubs host the 9-13 White Sox at 7:40 PM EST. Despite picking up a 3-0 win yesterday behind a dominant performance from Dylan Cease, the White Sox are a pathetic 3-11 in their last 14 contests. The Cubs, meanwhile, won yesterday as well to improve to 3-9 over their previous 12. So things aren't great for either Chicago squad.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO