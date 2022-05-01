ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Longhorns shut out of NFL Draft for 1st time since 2014

By Andrew Schnitker
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fKSp_0fPUL7fy00

LAS VEGAS (KXAN) — This year’s Texas Longhorns roster was completely missing from the NFL Draft. Texas didn’t have a player drafted during the seven-round event for the first time since 2014.

Former Longhorns running back Keaontay Ingram was a sixth-round selection by the Arizona Cardinals after playing the 2021 season with USC.

How did the Cowboys do in the 2022 NFL Draft?

As of Saturday night, five Longhorns players had signed undrafted free agent deals, according to Texas Football’s Twitter account.

Offensive lineman Denzel Okafor and corner back Josh Thompson signed with Jacksonville. Lake Travis High School products Cade Brewer and Cameron Dicker signed with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams respectively. Brenden Schooler reached a deal with the New England Patriots.

It’s been a decade of mostly poor NFL Draft showings for Texas. Since 2013, 24 total Longhorns have been drafted. The 2021 national-champion Georgia Bulldogs, had 15 players selected, including five in the first round, during this year’s draft.

Two Texas players have been taken in the first round — Kenny Vaccaro by New Orleans in 2013 and Malcom Brown by New England in 2015.

Last year, five Texas players were drafted — headlined by second-round pick Sam Cosmi to Washington.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s first season at Texas ended with a 5-7 record.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

COLLEGE SPORTS
