Grade: A- The Pick: London is coming off a broken ankle but his talent alone helped put him into the top 10 as the first pass-catcher selected over Jameson Williams and Garret Wilson. London uses every inch of his 6’4, 219-pound frame that allows him to win jump balls as a 50/50 artist while his ability to win from the slot is also coveted. London is incredibly tough to bring down after the catch as his aggressiveness and physicality take numerous defenders to bring him down. AJ Brown developed quite well for Arthur Smith in Tennessee and you’d imagine the vision is similar as London will be used underneath a lot with the ability to win downfield.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO