After getting the week off between the and Kentucky series, Florida baseball is back to midweek action with a home game against the USF Bulls Tuesday. The Bulls made history in Gainesville last time they were in town by beating Florida, 5-3, and winning the first regional championship in team history. That sets the table up for the Gators to get some sweet, sweet revenge at a time when Kevin O'Sullivan needs his club to play their best baseball.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO