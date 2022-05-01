ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas BlueCross BlueShield launches new portal, app

By C.C. McCandless
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMhv5_0fPUKedD00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield has launched a new Blueprint Portal, allowing members to seamlessly access their health information, health plan coverage and other services through the company’s website or app.

BlueCross BlueShield encourages walking on lunch breaks

According to a press release, members can access the following with a single login:

  • Live, on-demand virtual healthcare
  • Wellness programs
  • Health records
  • Real-time claim information and updates
  • Estimated costs for treatments
  • Digital ID cards
  • Policy Information

“Arkansas Blue Cross is continually looking for innovative ways to help our members understand and manage their health and healthcare,” said President and CEO Curtis Barnett. “The new Blueprint Portal provides members with quick, secure access to valuable tools—24/7—to make that management even more simple. Whether members need an ‘instant’ digital ID card, to check the status of a claim, access their health record or double check benefit coverage, Blueprint Portal keeps them connected. We believe it’s another way we provide a little peace of mind, which is so valuable to overall well-being.”

The portal can be found at Arkansasbluecross.com/blueprintportal , and the free Blueprint Portal app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
FOX 16 News

LRPD: Officers investigating suicide near River Market

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating what they believe to be a suicide near the River Market Thursday. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the area of Markham Street near Scott Street. Police also noted that the intersections on Markham between Scott and Main Streets are closed. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluecross Blueshield#Id Card#Smart Phone#Blueshield#Blueprint Portal#Bluecross#Digital#The App Store#Google Play#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
FOX 16 News

Juneteenth Arkansas Festival seeks sponsorships, volunteers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Juneteenth Arkansas Festival Committee is bringing back its Juneteenth celebration to Little Rock. The event will include a carnival, 3 on 3 tournament, shopping, music, food and more. It’s happening Saturday, June 18 at Interstate Park, which is located at 3900 South Arch Street. The committee is currently seeking volunteers […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy