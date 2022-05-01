ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Vintage Days is back at Fresno State

By Nic Garcia
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kxcf9_0fPUKcrl00

Vintage Days at Fresno State is back after a two-year hiatus, and it's a big deal for the campus community.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the event.

This is the 48th annual Vintage Days - the past two years it had to be virtual because of the pandemic, which meant no socializing and also limited fundraising opportunities.

But this year, from food and vendors to games and activities, the special weekend offers students and the community the chance to come together.

It's also a huge boost to the clubs and organizations at Fresno State.

"When you talk about being a club or org on a college campus, it can be really hard to fundraise. Events like this do so much and it allows you to be creative because they decide all of their menus themselves," said student body president D'Aungillique Jackson.

The event draws as many as 50,000 guests each year.

"Seeing everybody out here again just reminds you how important community is and just how amazing Fresno State is," said Jackson.

Comments / 0

Related
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford student named Fresno State Dean's Medalist

Hanford's Cameron Standridge has been named the Cal State Fresno Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Dean's Medalist. The eight schools and colleges at Fresno State, along with the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, each selected an outstanding student to honor as part of the class of 2022 Graduate Deans’ Medalists.
HANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno State#Fundraise#Fundraising
GV Wire

Renting All of Kearney Park for a Wedding? It’s Happening Saturday.

Kearney Park, just outside of Fresno, will be closed to the public on Saturday for a private event — a wedding. Christopher Rocha and Julian Ramos are tying the knot at the Fresno County park and have rented not just a portion of the public space, but the entire 225 acres. The couple has been dating for 10 years, according to their Facebook page.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Central YMCA enjoys refurbished basketball court

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Central YMCA got a whole new look thanks to the Sacramento Kings, the National Basketball Association and Kaiser Permanente. Local kids at the Sacramento Central YMCA got to enjoy a newly refurbished basketball court, all apart of the NBA’s initiative to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the league, by creating more than […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bulldog Insider feature: spring football

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Spring football 2022 gave us a chance to both look back and look forward at the same time. “It’s been awesome, enjoyed every single day,” said Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford. “The coaching staff has done a great job.” Most notably, spring football marked the return of Tedford to the […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Swedish Festival returns, celebrates 50th anniversaries of local couples

The Kingsburg Swedish Festival returns May 19-21. Organized by the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce, the festival will take place in downtown Kingsburg, kicked off with a traditional pea soup/pancake supper at 5:30 p.m. that Thursday. A Swedish dinner and heritage program will be presented from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20....
KINGSBURG, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
46K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy