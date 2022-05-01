What I Learned From the Bengals via Draft 2022

BOSTON (CBS) — Andover native EJ Perry has a home in the NFL. After going undrafted over the weekend, the quarterback is joining the Jaguars, according to his agent. The quarterback was reportedly set to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the two sides apparently called an audible and Perry is now heading to Jacksonville. After an illustrious career at Andover High School — where he finished with 8,712 passing yards, good for the second-most career passing yards in state history — Perry spent two years at Boston College before transferring to Brown. He threw for 3,678 yards with the Bears in 2019 to set an Ivy League record. In 2021, Perry threw for over 3,000 yards and 23 touchdowns for Brown and rushed for 402 yards and seven additional scores. Those numbers earned him first-team All-Ivy League honors and the Bushnell Cup for Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year. Perry was projected to be a late-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but had to go the UDFA route. Now he’ll see what he can do with the Jags, who have Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard and Jake Luton on their QB depth chart.

