ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas BlueCross BlueShield launches new portal, app

By C.C. McCandless
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bn0x_0fPUJUic00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield has launched a new Blueprint Portal, allowing members to seamlessly access their health information, health plan coverage and other services through the company’s website or app.

BlueCross BlueShield encourages walking on lunch breaks

According to a press release, members can access the following with a single login:

  • Live, on-demand virtual healthcare
  • Wellness programs
  • Health records
  • Real-time claim information and updates
  • Estimated costs for treatments
  • Digital ID cards
  • Policy Information

“Arkansas Blue Cross is continually looking for innovative ways to help our members understand and manage their health and healthcare,” said President and CEO Curtis Barnett. “The new Blueprint Portal provides members with quick, secure access to valuable tools—24/7—to make that management even more simple. Whether members need an ‘instant’ digital ID card, to check the status of a claim, access their health record or double check benefit coverage, Blueprint Portal keeps them connected. We believe it’s another way we provide a little peace of mind, which is so valuable to overall well-being.”

The portal can be found at Arkansasbluecross.com/blueprintportal , and the free Blueprint Portal app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
KARK 4 News

Little Rock police investigating two overnight deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they are investigating two separate overnight deaths. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the first death happened in the 2700 block of South Schiller Street just before midnight. Police said the victim was found dead. Police said the other death happened in the 4400 block of […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluecross Blueshield#Id Card#Smart Phone#Blueshield#Blueprint Portal#Bluecross#Digital#The App Store#Google Play#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy