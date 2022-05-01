Arkansas BlueCross BlueShield launches new portal, app

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield has launched a new Blueprint Portal, allowing members to seamlessly access their health information, health plan coverage and other services through the company’s website or app.

According to a press release, members can access the following with a single login:

Live, on-demand virtual healthcare

Wellness programs

Health records

Real-time claim information and updates

Estimated costs for treatments

Digital ID cards

Policy Information

“Arkansas Blue Cross is continually looking for innovative ways to help our members understand and manage their health and healthcare,” said President and CEO Curtis Barnett. “The new Blueprint Portal provides members with quick, secure access to valuable tools—24/7—to make that management even more simple. Whether members need an ‘instant’ digital ID card, to check the status of a claim, access their health record or double check benefit coverage, Blueprint Portal keeps them connected. We believe it’s another way we provide a little peace of mind, which is so valuable to overall well-being.”

The portal can be found at Arkansasbluecross.com/blueprintportal , and the free Blueprint Portal app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

