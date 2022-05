Today is Teacher Appreciation Day. A day to celebrate all that teachers do every single day for our children and to shape our future...and trust me, it's more than you think. Chick fil A Lawrenceville knows how important teachers are and that they deserve a little extra something today, so the local restaurant just announced on its social media that all teachers are invited to stop by and indulge in a FREE sandwich. Very cool. Text all your teacher friends and tell them to grab one...oh and tell them to bring their valid teacher id. That's all they need to get this generous gift.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO