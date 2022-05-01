Volunteers work with nonprofit to build beds for kids in need

Buy Now Volunteers Arun Phasge, of Beltsville, left, and Winston Moses, of Silver Spring, stain wood for children's beds on Saturday. By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com

Wielding a giant hammer, 9-year-old Aubree Bingaman, of Frederick, pounded holes into a piece of wood.

A cacophony of machinery sounds filled the room. Sawdust flew. With each swing — under adult supervision — Aubree helped bring beds for children in need closer to completion.

Aubree was among roughly 50 volunteers who came out to a farm outside Buckeystown on Saturday to build beds for the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

“I wanted to help the kids that have no beds so they could have the comfort and privilege that I have,” she said.

Buy Now Volunteers Mark Labozzetta and Aubree Bingaman, 9, hammer wood for beds that will go to children in need. By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com

Sleep in Heavenly Peace has chapters all over the country, and the Frederick organization has donated more than 700 beds to children in the span of three years, said Lou Stavely, the Frederick chapter’s president.

“I’m wired to help people,” said Stavely, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps and as a police officer.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace takes raw lumber, turns it into twin size beds and delivers them along with bedding to children. They can also be made into bunk beds.

Stavely, along with community liaison Karl Rathvon, have seen firsthand the conditions local children lived in before they were gifted a bed.

Buy Now Karl Rathvon, left, and Lou Stavely volunteer with the Frederick chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The nonprofit's mission is to provide beds and bedding to kids in need so no child has to sleep on the floor. Staff photo by Mary Grace Keller

Rathvon recalled meeting a high school senior in Thurmont who slept on a cement floor in the basement with a dog bed for a pillow and two thin blankets for bedding. Stavely said when they make deliveries, children often ask incredulously if the bed and pillows are really theirs and theirs alone.

“It’ll bring tears to your eyes sometimes,” Stavely said.

More than half of the volunteers Saturday were students and parents from Frederick Martial Arts in Walkersville. Chief instructor Jeff Chavez said students are required to volunteer to be eligible to test and advance in their training.

A few children said their favorite part of the bed-making assembly line was branding the beds with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace logo, SHP. Camden Plog, 9, of Walkersville, helped adults stain bed frames in a mixture of vinegar and steel wool. Stavely said it keeps bed bugs at bay and alters the wood color.

“I thought it would be nice to ... make some beds for kids,” Camden said.

Buy Now Volunteers Camden Plog, 9, and Michelle Iser and Bob Iser work Saturday to stain bed pieces with a mixture of vinegar and steel wool to preserve the wood. By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com

Helen Sheppard and Bob Fenimore, neighbors in Walkersville, started volunteering last fall in Hagerstown before they realized there was a Frederick chapter.

“I thought it was an extremely worthy cause,” Sheppard said.

Winston Moses, of Silver Spring, has been volunteering for more than a year with childhood friend, Arun Phasge. Together, they dipped long boards into a bath of the staining solution.

“It gives you a chance to help somebody out,” Moses said.

The volunteers made about 40 beds Saturday.

To request a bed or to find out about upcoming build events, Stavely invites locals to visit shpbeds.org or visit the Frederick chapter on Facebook.

“Our motto is, no kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” he said.

He said he hopes one day that motto will be a reality, but until then, the nonprofit will keep building.