ST. LOUIS — When Joe Biden used his presidential clemency powers for the first time, two St. Louis men, David C. Frazier and Bryon James Miller, were on the list. "We were glad that he did it, and it's also notable that he used it so early in his administration," Kevin Ring of sentencing reform group Families Against Mandatory Minimums said. "A lot of times, presidents wait until the end to do it. And so to do it within 15 months, we were glad to see it."

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO