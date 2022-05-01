Cambria man arrested for 5th offense OWI
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Cambria man has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. The Wisconsin State...www.wbay.com
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Cambria man has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. The Wisconsin State...www.wbay.com
What a surprise!! Wisconsin and their population control at its finest!!!! Keep filling them drinks see how many more they can kill before they make it home!! You know it's all for the money$$$$!! Nobody gives a s*** about the lives they destroy unless it affects them directly it's pretty sad!!
Comments / 2