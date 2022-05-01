ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Cemetery preservation workshop launches in Frederick

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago

Christian Eckstein was a saloon keeper, father of six and a German immigrant.

He lived with his wife, Elizabeth, on North Market Street in Frederick.

No one in the group of preservation enthusiasts surrounding his grave Saturday afternoon knew his story until they lifted up Eckstein’s headstone in Mount Olivet Cemetery. The effort marked the launch of nonprofit Preservation Maryland’s statewide cemetery preservation program. Workshops will be held in numerous counties over the next year, funded by the Rural Maryland Council.

Experts in preservation invited community members to Mount Olivet on Saturday to learn how to properly clean and repair grave markers.

“These monuments represent a life lived,” said Chris Haugh, community relations and historic preservation manager for the cemetery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgH8c_0fPUIiEX00

Haugh watched as two headstones lying facedown in the dirt were lifted and reset on their stone bases. A pair of names were revealed: Christian Eckstein, who died in 1874; and his wife, Elizabeth Eckstein, who died in 1892. Haugh did a quick search on his phone to learn more about them.

Repairing grave markers like the Ecksteins requires a monumental effort, according to Haugh, and one cemetery staff cannot manage alone. That’s where volunteers come in.

Moss Rudley works at the National Park Service Historic Preservation Training Center, which is located in Frederick. On Saturday, he helped teach locals how to preserve cemeteries.

“At our organization, we do hands-on preservation,” Rudley said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dq6Rl_0fPUIiEX00

He said the training center partnered with Preservation Maryland for the cemetery workshop with the goal of inspiring others to action.

The difference they make was visible Saturday. Rudley pointed to a group of grave markers volunteers had cleaned. They were noticeably whiter and brighter than those elsewhere in the cemetery. Grave markers can break and fall over due to time and weather, Rudley said. Vandalism can also be a factor.

Jonathan Appell, of Atlas Preservation, guided volunteers as they attached a monument-setting compound to the Ecksteins’ grave stones. He’s been working in preservation since the 1980s and travels the country to do it.

“It’s my life, my passion,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTtI1_0fPUIiEX00
Buy Now Jonathan Appell, of Atlas Preservation, demonstrates how to repair a grave marker for Ellicott City resident Becca Dobbs during an event Saturday at Mount Olivet Cemetery. News-Post photo by Mary Grace Keller

Preserving cemeteries saves the past, Appell said, and also provides context for the present.

Nicholas Redding, president and CEO of Preservation Maryland, said he has found that many people want to assist cemeteries but do not know how. He said you don’t need to be a professional to clean grave markers, but it is important to learn to do so safely and with permission.

The goal for the workshops is to fill that gap in knowledge and create a constituency of people across Maryland who want to help with cemetery preservation, according to Redding.

“We need people in the community who care about them,” Redding said.

Redding’s 5-year-old daughter, Eliza June, donning a junior park ranger vest, watched the experts at work as she clung to her father.

“I love historic places,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for April 23-29, 2022

Calvert County: Calvert Hospice signs Letter of Intent to join Hospice of Chesapeake: Calvert Hospice Board of Directors Chairman, Gregory Kernan and Executive Director, Sarah Simmons announced today the organization has signed a Letter of Intent with Hospice of the Chesapeake to explore the acquisition of Calvert Hospice by Hospice of the Chesapeake, a Maryland […] The post SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for April 23-29, 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Frederick News-Post

Health Calendar — May 3

Yoga Under the Sun, Moon and Stars — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 3 through Sept. 6, Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. All levels, with Yogamour. BYO yoga mat and thirst quencher. $15 donation per person requested. yogamour.org. Orientation to Prevent T2 Program — 5:30 p.m....
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Georgia Sun

Which states have the most Confederate memorials?

Seventy-three Confederate monuments were removed or renamed in 2021, leaving 723 such monuments standing in the United States. The Southern Poverty Law Center’s “Whose Heritage?” data project counted more than 2,000 Confederate memorials throughout the country today, including statues, parks, schools, streets, highways, or practically any structure which, in one way or another, honors a Confederate figure or the whole coalition of seceded states.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Vandalism#Volunteers#German#Preservation Maryland
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
Axios

A look inside Maryland's iconic Mormon temple

If you've driven the northern end of the Beltway even just once, you've probably wondered what it's like inside the soaring, golden-spired Mormon temple. After years of wondering, I finally got to step inside, and soon you can too. Why it matters: For the first time in almost half a...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

“Maryland Day” returns in person since start of pandemic

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — After nearly 2 years, the University of Maryland’s Maryland Day community event has returned in person with thousands of people in attendance on Saturday. After months of planning, help from hundreds of volunteers, and more than 300 activities from various departments and businesses, organizers say putting together Maryland day is […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Apple Blossom Festival in full bloom

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Everyone knows that when you see hints of pink and green in Winchester, that only means one thing: the Apple Blossom Festival is in full bloom. “This is a big apple community that has a lot of apple orchards and farms in this area a lot of agricultural so this is […]
WINCHESTER, VA
Chicago Defender

This Week In Black History April 20-26

1871—The Third Enforcement Act is enacted. The Act was designed to give the president greater powers to suppress the actions of terrorist organizations such as the Ku Klux Klan, as they attempted to stop Blacks from voting. In some instances, the racist groups used armed force to drive out integrated governments in several Southern cities. Under the Act, the president could declare such activities “rebellion against the government” and employ federal troops to restore order.
SOCIETY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

So. Maryland, So Good: Buy Local Guide Released

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, has released the 2022 ‘So. Maryland, So Good’ Buy Local Guide.  The ‘So. Maryland, So Good’ Buy Local Guide is now updated for the 2022 season and available to view on the ‘Get our Guides’ page at SMADC.com. Listings […] The post So. Maryland, So Good: Buy Local Guide Released appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
258
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy