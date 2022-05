OAKLAND -- The A’s certainly expect better days ahead for James Kaprielian than the one he had on Sunday afternoon. After missing the entirety of Spring Training due to AC joint irritation, Kaprielian took the mound for his first start of 2022 and battled through command issues. The end result was a 7-3 A’s loss against the Guardians at the Coliseum to conclude a three-game sweep, marking Cleveland’s first series sweep in Oakland since April 2000.

