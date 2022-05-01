Dyson leads flag-to-flag at Sonoma Raceway, completes West Coast TA sweep

The GTD Pro competitors have a long break ahead of them, with the class not present for the next to rounds of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Mid-Ohio and Detroit. What better way to go into that break than with the championship lead and as the only team with multiple victories? That’s the situation the Pfaff Motorsports duo of Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell find themselves in as they take care of other business for a couple of months before returning to the No. 9 Porsche 911 GT3R at the end of June for the six-hour race at Watkins Glen.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO