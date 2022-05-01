ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants Vs Nationals: MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Stats – May 1, 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Giants (14-7) host the Washington Nationals (7-16) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, with each team aiming to win the series. San Francisco’s (-182 to win) Alex Cobb and Washington’s (+156) Josiah Gray will start this matchup. The betting insights in the article below...

Look: Here’s The Fastest Pitch Of The MLB Season

The fastest pitch of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season was thrown on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley threw a 103 MPH fastball in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s the fastest pitch of the 2022 MLB regular season to date.
Clayton Kershaw Makes Dodgers History: MLB World Reacts

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has made more history during his outstanding career. Kershaw pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night and became the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout leader. He now has 2,697 strikeouts, one more than Don Sutton. The MLB world congratulated Kershaw on social media when...
Dodgers Continue To Lead Most Important MLB Odds

The Los Angeles Dodgers have wasted no time dominating early on in 2022. After signing Freddie Freeman and acquiring Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox, the Dodgers have the second-best record in the National League at 14-7. They are tied for first place in the NL West division with...
Ron Rivera's 2022 NFL Draft Class Makes His Commanders' Strategy Clear

Rivera's 2022 draft class makes his Commanders' strategy clear originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When Prince Caspian returned to Narnia he did so with purpose. To return a glorious land to its people and overthrow a brutish oppression. When Ron Rivera rolled into Ashburn, the stakes weren’t quite that...
David Peralta powers Diamondbacks to victory over Marlins

EditorsNote: 12th graf, clarify play by play; smaller changes elsewhere. David Peralta went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Ex-Marlins pitcher Zac Gallen (1-0) earned the win in his first time facing his...
Royals host the Cardinals on 4-game home skid

LINE: Cardinals -117, Royals -102; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their four-game home slide with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Kansas City is 5-8 in home games and 7-14 overall. The Royals are 2-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest on Mets’ major Robinson Cano decision

The 28-man extended rosters in MLB are coming to an end on Monday at 12:00 PM. Teams all over baseball will be forced to either cut or demote players on the active roster. One major question looming for the New York Mets is the future for Robinson Cano. Cano, a former All-Star, has labored mightily to open the season. He projects as a candidate to be cut from the team. But Mets’ star Francisco Lindor has Cano’s back.
MLB Odds: Giants vs. Dodgers prediction, odds and pick – 5/3/2022

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Giants-Dodgers prediction and pick. Another season, another crucial matchup between the Giants and the Dodgers. This age-old rivalry has produced some fantastic baseball recently, most notably in last year’s NLDS. This is the first time these teams have faced each other since Los Angeles sent the Giants on vacation, so this is sure to be a heated matchup. The stakes behind this game are also incredibly high despite it being so early in the season. The Dodgers are currently tied for first in the NL West, but San Francisco is right behind them. The Giants only trail first place by half a game, so there’s obviously a lot on the line here.
Luis Gonzalez not in Giants' Tuesday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gonzalez is being replaced in center field by Mauricio Dubon versus Dodgers starter Julio Urias. In 34 plate appearances this season, Gonzalez has a .276 batting average with a .737 OPS, 1...
Jason Vosler sitting for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Jason Vosler is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Vosler is being replaced at third base by Kevin Padlo versus Dodgers starter Julio Urias. In 33 plate appearances this season, Vosler has a .286 batting average with an...
Kevin Padlo recalled, starting for Giants Tuesday night

San Francisco Giants infielder Kevin Padlo is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Padlo was playing at Triple-A Sacramento before being recalled Tuesday night. He has been recalled to start at third base and bat seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Julio Urias. Mike Ford was sent down to make room on the roster for Padlo.
MLB implements first-ever position-specific cap

MLB rosters were reduced from 28 to 26 players on Monday, and no more than 14 can be pitchers, marking the first position-specific cap in league history. Why it matters: There's no stopping the technological advancements that have made pitchers better than ever, but this limit should at least mitigate their dominance, which has yielded historically low offense.
