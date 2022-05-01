Giants Vs Nationals: MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Stats – May 1, 2022

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Giants-Dodgers prediction and pick. Another season, another crucial matchup between the Giants and the Dodgers. This age-old rivalry has produced some fantastic baseball recently, most notably in last year’s NLDS. This is the first time these teams have faced each other since Los Angeles sent the Giants on vacation, so this is sure to be a heated matchup. The stakes behind this game are also incredibly high despite it being so early in the season. The Dodgers are currently tied for first in the NL West, but San Francisco is right behind them. The Giants only trail first place by half a game, so there’s obviously a lot on the line here.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO