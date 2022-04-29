ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mike Moustakas with two hits in return from IL on Thursday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoustakas had been on the IL with a biceps strain since April 19th, but wasted no...

numberfire.com

Jake Fraley in right field for Cincinnati on Saturday night

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Fraley will start in right after Tyler Naquin was announced as Saturday's designated hitter, Mike Moustakas was shifted to third base, and Brandon Drury was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Chad Kuhl, our models...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Select Carson Fulmer, Place Mitch White On COVID-IL

The Dodgers have some roster moves prior to tonight’s game, including the selection of Carson Fulmer’s minor league contract. Los Angeles also called up utilityman Zach McKinstry from Triple-A. In corresponding moves, right-hander Mitch White was placed on the COVID-related injury list, and righty Andre Jackson was sent down to Triple-A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel idle Monday afternoon for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against left-hander Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals. Isbel started the last two games against right-handed starters, but the lefty-hitter is out of the lineup against a southpaw. Edward Olivares is replacing Isbel in right field and batting leadoff. Nicky Lopez has dropped from the top of the Royals' lineup to the bottom.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

20 Things to Watch in Week 4 (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Welcome fantasy friends and foes to Week 4 in Fantasy Baseball. May is here, and fantasy managers can begin to notice trends that will impact their waiver wire pickups and their daily lineup decisions. But, of course, fantasy managers always need to stay one step ahead, and in the immortal words of Ricky Bobby, “If you are not first, you’re last.”
MLB
Mike Moustakas
fantasypros.com

Nick Muse selected No. 227 by Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have selected TE Nick Muse at No. 227 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 259-pound former South Carolina Gamecock started all 13 games last season, collecting 20 receptions for 222 yards and two TDs. His strengths are more in run-blocking than pass-catching, limiting his potential in the NFL. He is projected to be a low roster/practice squad player so he can be ignored in fantasy formats for now.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jon Berti sitting Monday versus Diamondbacks

The Miami Marlins did not include Jon Berti in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Berti will catch a breather Monday while Jazz Chisholm rejoins the starters at second base and bats leadoff against Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen. The 32-year-old is off to a fantastic start this...
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Jose Miranda receives promotion to Majors

The former Twins' minor league player of the year will receive his first taste of major-league action. He has struggled a bit in 2022, going 22-for-86 with a slash line of .256/.295/.442 through the first 21 games. However, last season, he slashed .343/.397/.563 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs. Fantasy managers who roster him should activate him, and those who are looking for third-base help should take a flyer on the 23-year-old.
MLB
#Biceps#Il
fantasypros.com

EJ Perry signs with Philadelphia

The Eagles have been active in the UDFA quarterback market, bring in Perry as well as Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, who received a sizeable deal. The team will look to have some competition for some roster spots, and those two are poised to duke it out in the offseason programs. Strong projects to be the better prospect, but Perry will have a fair shot at competing for a spot on the roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Free Agent Justyn Ross signs contract with the Kansas City Chiefs

Per Ian Rapoport on twitter, Free Agent WR Justyn Ross is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted. (Ian Rapoport on twitter) Ross recently had a surgery done by a well known Steelers doctor on his upper cervical spine which included two separate fusions, the surgery resulted in the Clemson WR falling off of most teams draft boards. The Clemson standout has a lot of potential if he can stay healthy as he posted 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in just his first two seasons before the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Carson Strong agrees to UDFA deal with Eagles

The Eagles have signed former Nevada QB Carson Strong as an undrafted free agent, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He received a $20,000 signing bonus and a $300,000 base guarantee in a clear indication that he was a priority free agent for the Eagles who will have a chance to make the roster. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Butler (knee) questionable to play Monday

Butler has been dealing with right-knee inflammation that has forced him to miss some time, and he is considered day-to-day for now. It looks more likely that not that he will play, but if he is inactive, fantasy managers can look for Tyler Herro (illness) and P.J. Tucker (calf) to see additional run in his absence.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Miguel Sano (knee) to be placed on 10-day IL

Sano missed some time, returned Saturday, and then left the game after experiencing soreness. The Twins need to get their active roster down to 26 players anyway, but with the way Sano was limping on Sunday before the game, it looks like he'll need some time to recover. Given his incredibly slow start, fantasy managers should not feel compelled to hold him.
MLB
Yardbarker

Corbin Burnes Makes Team History in Brewers 2-0 Loss to Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday afternoon. The Crew dropped their Sunday matinee 2-0 to their division rival Chicago Cubs. The loss, though, was in no way due to pitching. Corbin Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, made team history in the loss.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fantasypros.com

Marcus Smart (shoulder,quad) expected to return Sunday

Marcus Smart is expected to return to Sunday’s Game 1 against Milwaukee after suffering what Boston is calling a “shoulder stinger” and “right quad contusion” as reported by The Athletic’s Jay King. (Jay King on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Marcus Smart ran off the court...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau operating third base for Milwaukee on Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Michael Brosseau is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Brosseau will handle the hot corner for Milwaukee after Jace Peterson was given a breather. In a matchup against left-hander Justin Steele, our models project Brosseau to score 8.1 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Goldschmidt HR, Matz sharp as Cardinals edge Royals 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit an early home run and Steven Matz and the St. Louis bullpen made it stand up, leading the Cardinals over the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Monday. Goldschmidt, who got his first day off of the season Sunday, connected with one out in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Miami's Jesus Aguilar batting second Monday

The Miami Marlins listed Jesus Aguilar as their starting first baseman for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Aguilar will bat second and play first base Monday while Garret Cooper takes a turn at designated hitter, Avisail Garcia moves up into right field, Briand Anderson drops to third base, and Joey Wendle takes a seat.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Royals host the Cardinals on 4-game home skid

LINE: Cardinals -117, Royals -102; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals look to stop their four-game home slide with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Kansas City is 5-8 in home games and 7-14 overall. The Royals are 2-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

7 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Welcome to May! Even though we’ve turned a page on the calendar, we’re still fairly early in the season. This means that you still have time to use these small sample sizes to your benefit and take advantage of less experienced league-mates. It can be tough to sell high on that breakout stud you drafted late, especially for someone who is underperforming right now, but you’d be wise to follow the underlying stats and acquire some unlucky, high-pedigree players. In September, your team will thank you for the savvy moves you make in April, May and June. But who exactly should you focus on buying or selling? Our featured analysts are here to answer that call and share their top trade suggestions.
MLB

