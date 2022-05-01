Daytime Shooting at Tarzana Dispensary Leaves 1 Dead

Tarzana, Los Angeles, CA: One person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon at a facility in the San Fernando Valley that is reported to be a dispensary.

Oscar Sol / KNN

Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the 18300 block of Ventura Boulevard in the neighborhood of Tarzana for a shooting reported at 12:29 p.m.

Two suspects entered the dispensary, fatally shot the victim, then fled the scene on foot. One suspect removed their shirt and left it behind a black Mercedes on Ventura Boulevard and Amigo Avenue.

One person was brought out by paramedics from a unit next to where the incident took place but it is unknown at this time if the person was related to the shooting incident.

LAPD recovered a cell phone and miscellaneous items from the alley behind the building as evidence. The building has video surveillance cameras in front of the building.

Some witnesses mentioned seeing the two suspects running away from the scene westbound on Ventura Boulevard, one with tattoos.

It is not known at this time if LAPD captured any of the suspects.

This report will be updated when more information becomes available.

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

City News Service contributed to this report.