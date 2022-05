DENVER — The NFL draft is over, which means we're one step closer to the football season!. Sure, the Broncos didn't have any early-draft selections, but that's part of what it took to get star quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. Still, the Broncos drafted nine players, including Nik Bonitto, an edge rusher out of Oklahoma with the No. 64 overall selection.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO