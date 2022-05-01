ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Gov. Justice speaks at FSU commencement

By Allen Clayton
 3 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University kicked off its weekend of graduation commencements, and keynote speaker of the College of Liberal Arts was Gov. Jim Justice and special appearance by Babydog.

The College of Liberal Arts is the college that houses the national security and intelligence degrees both undergraduate and masters. Fairmont State University is the only school in the area with an NSI degree , and many of the students graduate from the program with multiple degrees.

“The College of Liberal Arts is our feeder school for the institution to the FBI, the CIA, and most government positions. We’re very pleased that everyone stands in line for our NSI graduation especially, many of them graduate with multiple degrees,” said Merri Incitti, Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness and Strategic Operations. “For us in this region where we need to find degrees that work what’s around us. We are two and a half hours from Washington D.C. So, the College of Liberal Arts feeds the government style positions. It really gives our West Virginia natives a leg up to get out into the workforce.”

Below is Gov. Justice’s speech at the commencement ceremony:

Approximately 140 graduates walked across the stage and got to meet Baby Dog and shake Governor Justice’s hand as they received their diplomas.

“What we’re finding is that they might go to D.C. for a few years but they’re coming home, they’re coming back to West Virginia,” Incitti said. “We are pleased that 61% of our grads are West Virginia natives. We are also pleased that they get out in the world, and they do something, and they learn a little bit more, but then they come home to West Virginia to give back to their communities.”

There are seven commencements in total at Fairmont State University for spring 2022, and those graduates are standing in solidarity with the Ukraine. Fairmont State Universities SGA has started a fundraising campaign with student athletes.

