After a disappointing start to the series against the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, the Tigers looked to turn things around in game two. The Tigers would send out starting pitcher Trace Bright (2-4) while the Volunteers sent out Blade Tidwell (1-0). In the bottom half of the first inning, the Vols scraped across one run. Center-fielder Drew Gilbert hit a single to score right-fielder Jordan Beck. After one inning in Knoxville, the Vols led 1-0.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO