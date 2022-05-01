ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie Philharmonic performs “Star Wars: A New Hope”

By Brent Clapper
 3 days ago

The Force was with a sold out crowd at the Warner Theatre on April 30.

The Erie Philharmonic performed “Star Wars: A New Hope” In concert.

Guests could enjoy the film while the Philharmonic performed the musical score live.

Local bookstore celebrates Independent Bookstore Day

Oscar-winning composer John Williams composed the score for the movie.

The performance on Saturday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 are both sold out.

Officials with the Philharmonic said this is likely the most sold out concert in Philharmonic history.

