Bears agree to release Nick Foles

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MVP of Super Bowl LII is about to be a free agent, again. The Bears have agreed to release quarterback Nick Foles. His agent Justin Schulman confirmed the news to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. The Bears opted to make the move on in lieu of continuing to...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 3

