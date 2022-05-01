ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Fatal Crash Involving Anniston Man

Calhoun County Journal
 3 days ago

Calhoun Journal

April 30, 2022

Lee Evancho

Per the Alabama Law Enforcment Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 9:27 p.m. Friday, April 29, has claimed the life of an Anniston man. Eric D. Oden, 30, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Alabama 21 when the 2003 Lexus ES300 he was driving collided head-on with a 2017 Ford Edge driven by Elizabeth Wood, 33, of Hueytown. Oden was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash which occurred near the 237 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Munford, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

AL.com

Jasper man dies when vehicle runs off road, overturns

A single-vehicle crash over the weekend has claimed the life of a Jasper man. Andreas W. Key, 52, was fatally injured when the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, then overturned, according to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash occurred...
JASPER, AL
AL.com

2 killed in predawn crashes that shut down I-20 in St. Clair County

Two people were killed early Tuesday in separate crashes on Interstate 20 in St. Clair County that shut down the interstate. Just after 3 a.m., Alabama State Troopers were notified of multiple crashes on I-20 between mile markers 155 and 158 near Pell City, according to Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal. All westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes had to be closed.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Police Statistics 04/25/22 to 05/01/22

Below are the stats for the Anniston Police Department for the week of 04/25/22 to 05/01/22. Anniston officers answered a total of 1019 calls for service. There were 112 criminal incident and offense reports taken. There were 49 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 11 felony arrests. There were 36 misdemeanor arrests and 11 traffic accidents. There were 253 traffic stops and 52 citations issued. 34 warrants were serviced this week and 13 animals were picked up. No animal citations were issued. With the Street Crimes Department there were five felony arises, three misdemeanor arrests and ten warrants served.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

