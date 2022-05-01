Fatal Crash Involving Anniston Man

Below are the stats for the Anniston Police Department for the week of 04/25/22 to 05/01/22. Anniston officers answered a total of 1019 calls for service. There were 112 criminal incident and offense reports taken. There were 49 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 11 felony arrests. There were 36 misdemeanor arrests and 11 traffic accidents. There were 253 traffic stops and 52 citations issued. 34 warrants were serviced this week and 13 animals were picked up. No animal citations were issued. With the Street Crimes Department there were five felony arises, three misdemeanor arrests and ten warrants served.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO