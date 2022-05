ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - A record number of Georgians participated in the first day of early voting for the 2022 primary election, according to the secretary of state’s office. Officials say more than 27,000 voters cast their ballots early, in-person Monday. That’s three times the number of people that voted on the first day of the 2018 primary election and nearly double the number for the June 2020 primary, the office added.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO