WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Men’s Tennis team will play Conference USA champions Middle Tennessee State University in the first round of the NCAA tournament this Friday, May 6. The CAA champion Seahawks, who finished 15-8 on the season, will be seeded #4 in the regional taking place in Raleigh, while the Blue Raiders, who won 27 of 31 matches, will be the #1 seeds.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO